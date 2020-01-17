NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson hasn't forgotten his El Cajon roots now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:11s - Published NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson hasn't forgotten his El Cajon roots Jimmie Johnson has become a NASCAR legend and to think back in the early 1990s, he used to walk the halls at Granite Hills High School. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson hasn't forgotten his El Cajon roots ABOUT A MAN THAT'S USED TODRIVING FASTER THAN WHAT WE JUSTSAW.JIMMIE JOHNSON WENT TO ONE OFTHE MOST DECORATED RACINGCHAMPIONS IN NASCAR HISTORY.STEVE SMITH TELLS US DESPITE ALLOF HIS FAME AND FORTUNE, HENEVER FORGOT HIS ROOTS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this