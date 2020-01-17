Scientists Are Making Air Out of Moondust for Lunar Settlements 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:05s - Published Scientists Are Making Air Out of Moondust for Lunar Settlements The European Space Agency just created an oxygen plant at the Materials and Electrical Components Laboratory of the European Space Research and Technology Centre, where they’re producing air out of lunar regolith. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Green Yukon 101 @heliogeninc Hey guys check this out!! Your tech could be utilized on the moon to produce OXYGEN!!! https://t.co/yYEJ7hu40U 6 hours ago ObsPlanner Making air from Moon dust: Scientists create a prototype oxygen plant:- https://t.co/TaJujWpK00 #spaceflight https://t.co/HG71lVeTso 14 hours ago SPACISM Making Air from Moon dust: Scientists Create a Prototype Lunar Oxygen Plant https://t.co/702I2JhFb4 | https://t.co/6i4us4sffs 14 hours ago armament ram Making Air from Moon dust: Scientists Create a Prototype Lunar Oxygen Plant https://t.co/sTcYmDG7jm https://t.co/5D2D9ANDL9 15 hours ago Lenn Johnston Making Air from Moon dust: Scientists Create a Prototype Lunar Oxygen Plant https://t.co/foRoAxe7bz 15 hours ago Jeff Anderson Making Air from Moondust: Scientists Create a Prototype Lunar Oxygen Plant https://t.co/2kdUw2CIzI https://t.co/etciKefrRe 15 hours ago Rocean Making Air from Moon dust: Scientists Create a Prototype Lunar Oxygen Plant | Discover Magazine https://t.co/3vhCJxTtqI 15 hours ago Seriously, Science? Making Air from Moon dust: Scientists Create a Prototype Lunar Oxygen Plant https://t.co/P1hDQOJJVq https://t.co/A0mHejzQYe 16 hours ago