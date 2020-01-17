Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Digital Trends Live - 1.17.20 | NBC's Peacock or Poppycock + When We'll See Flying Taxis

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
Digital Trends Live - 1.17.20 | NBC's Peacock or Poppycock + When We'll See Flying Taxis

Digital Trends Live - 1.17.20 | NBC's Peacock or Poppycock + When We'll See Flying Taxis

On the show today: NBC unveiled all the details on their streaming service Peacock - to launch in July; Facebook's abandons plans to add ads to Whatsapp; Airbus tests fully autonomous flights; SpaceX will blow up a rocket tomorrow on purpose; Graphene batteries and how they'll affect smartphones and other devices; How Peachtree Corner, Georgia is leading the charge for smart cities; Done taxi and VTOL aircraft buzz is at a fever pitch but when will we see them in the market; GuRu wireless; Tech Briefs with Flipboard's technology editor Ken Yeung and the week's top tech stories; Bellhops and the gig economy of moving; Between the Streams and what's going on in the world of television and movies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

leau_____vive

HalloKnut RT @DigitalTrends: Digital Trends Live - 1.17.20 | @NBC's Peacock or Poppycock + When We'll See Flying Taxis #DTLive https://t.co/h6teLqwUCE 2 minutes ago

DigitalTrends

Digital Trends Digital Trends Live - 1.17.20 | @NBC's Peacock or Poppycock + When We'll See Flying Taxis #DTLive https://t.co/h6teLqwUCE 13 minutes ago

MizzzAlexx12

Alexandra Cassandro RT @Sitefinity: Registration is now open for #DigitalExperience Live 2020! 🎉 Join us in a city near you to explore the technologies and tre… 53 minutes ago

jonmallen

Jon Allen Digital Trends Live: End of Windows 7, Super Nintendo World, Mars Rover names https://t.co/X2aBbRs6s0 https://t.co/VY3mQjFJFX 2 hours ago

EY_TMT

EY Global TMT The drive continues to source exclusive content while improving efficiency and unlocking innovation. Our Global Med… https://t.co/uneTCxF6KF 2 hours ago

InCountryInc

InCountry Being globally data compliant should be everyone’s new year’s resolution! Hear our CEO @peteryared talk about why i… https://t.co/55caExRdCQ 3 hours ago

RonanMMurray

Ronan Murray RT @DeloitteIreland: Take a peek into the future with #DeloittePredicts and discover the 10 biggest technology and digital #trends that may… 4 hours ago

DeloitteIreland

Deloitte Ireland Take a peek into the future with #DeloittePredicts and discover the 10 biggest technology and digital #trends that… https://t.co/DhK7PFsNsR 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hyundai takes to the skies with flying taxis for Uber at CES 2020 [Video]Hyundai takes to the skies with flying taxis for Uber at CES 2020

At CES 2020, Hyundai announced the S-A1, a drone-like flying taxi that it hopes will take to the skies by 2023, along with ground-based pod cars that would shuttle riders between landing pads.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 00:28Published

Digital Trends Live 12.18.19 - Cooking Demo With Impossible Burger + Panic! At The Disco [Video]Digital Trends Live 12.18.19 - Cooking Demo With Impossible Burger + Panic! At The Disco

On the show today: We'll be cooking some holiday appetizers with Impossible Foods' Head of Culinary J Michael Melton; Panic! At the Disco's Dan Pawlovich on his 3D-printed drums; Evan Shapiro and The..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.