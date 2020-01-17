Digital Trends Live - 1.17.20 | NBC's Peacock or Poppycock + When We'll See Flying Taxis 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published Digital Trends Live - 1.17.20 | NBC's Peacock or Poppycock + When We'll See Flying Taxis On the show today: NBC unveiled all the details on their streaming service Peacock - to launch in July; Facebook's abandons plans to add ads to Whatsapp; Airbus tests fully autonomous flights; SpaceX will blow up a rocket tomorrow on purpose; Graphene batteries and how they'll affect smartphones and other devices; How Peachtree Corner, Georgia is leading the charge for smart cities; Done taxi and VTOL aircraft buzz is at a fever pitch but when will we see them in the market; GuRu wireless; Tech Briefs with Flipboard's technology editor Ken Yeung and the week's top tech stories; Bellhops and the gig economy of moving; Between the Streams and what's going on in the world of television and movies.