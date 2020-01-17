Eminem stuns fans by dropping surprise new record now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published Eminem stuns fans by dropping surprise new record Eminem stunned fans by dropping his new album Music to Be Murdered By early on Friday morning.

