Taika Waititi reportedly in talks to direct new 'Star Wars' movie 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:43s - Published Taika Waititi reportedly in talks to direct new 'Star Wars' movie Taika Waititi has reportedly been approached by Lucasfilm bosses to direct a new Star Wars movie.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Emanosauruseous RT @GSUniverse: Taika Waititi is reportedly in talks to direct a new Star Wars movie https://t.co/MgGlXmrSp4 https://t.co/QkmhMVZhvW 8 minutes ago The Nerdy Taika Waititi is reportedly in talks to develop his own #StarWars film, bu don't expect it any time soon. https://t.co/JshCPqtMZV 1 hour ago IANS Tweets RT @ianslife_in: Director #TaikaWaititi, who has helmed movies like "#Thor: Ragnarok" and "Jojo Rabbit", is reportedly in early talks to de… 2 hours ago Canoe Filmmaker Taika Waititi reportedly in talks to develop Star Wars film https://t.co/vDU3N1DTIC https://t.co/nco7KzSrF1 2 hours ago