Michael Moore Slams Elizabeth Warren

Michael Moore is mad at Elizabeth Warren.

Why?

Moore said Warren is backstabbing Sen.

Bernard Sanders.

Moore is a long time Sanders supporter.

"Why Elizabeth chose to stick a knife in Bernie’s back is beyond me." Moore is upset over Warren's claim that Sanders said a woman could not win the Presidency.

Moore says he knows Sanders so well he does not believe he would have said such a thing.

Moore said he wants the feud between Sanders and Warren to go away so Democrats could defeat Trump.