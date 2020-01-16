Global  

Michael Moore Slams Elizabeth Warren

Michael Moore Slams Elizabeth Warren

Michael Moore Slams Elizabeth Warren

Michael Moore is mad at Elizabeth Warren.

Why?

Moore said Warren is backstabbing Sen.

Bernard Sanders.

Moore is a long time Sanders supporter.

"Why Elizabeth chose to stick a knife in Bernie’s back is beyond me." Moore is upset over Warren's claim that Sanders said a woman could not win the Presidency.

Moore says he knows Sanders so well he does not believe he would have said such a thing.

Moore said he wants the feud between Sanders and Warren to go away so Democrats could defeat Trump.
