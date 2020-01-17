Mumbai blasts convict Jalees Ansari, who jumped parole, arrested in UP

Jalees Ansari, convicted for carrying out several blasts in trains in 1993, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Friday, more than 24 hours after he went missing from Mumbai before reporting back to prison at the end of his parole.

