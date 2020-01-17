Global  

Mumbai blasts convict Jalees Ansari, who jumped parole, arrested in UP

Jalees Ansari, convicted for carrying out several blasts in trains in 1993, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Friday, more than 24 hours after he went missing from Mumbai before reporting back to prison at the end of his parole.
1993 Mumbai blast convict `Dr Bomb` Jalees Ansari, who jumped parole, arrested

Ansari, known for his alleged expertise in bomb-making, was released from the jail on 21-day parole....
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian Express


Missing 1993 blasts' convict arrested in UP

Dr Jalees Ansari, sentenced to life for the 1993 Ajmer serial bomb blast cases, who had gone missing...
IndiaTimes - Published


spsb18

Jr bhadouria RT @ANINewsUP: UP DGP OP Singh: Jalees Ansari (serial blasts convict who was out on parole when a missing complaint was filed by his family… 26 seconds ago

yourpapapurepap

पापा साहेब 🖋️ RT @MajorPoonia: Who gave parole to a terrorist ? Dr Bomb alias Jalees Ansari, who was involved in 50 bomb blasts & convict in the 1993 Mum… 3 minutes ago

skiyer77

Sajith krishnan Modi-fied ! RT @RD_BANA: Dr. Jalees Ansari, bomb maker & Mumbai Blast convict arrested in Kanpur and taken to Lucknow. That’s a big breakthrough & anot… 5 minutes ago

SaabVaid

Vaid Saab RT @TheSignOfFive: "Jalees Ansari was allowed to go out of Ajmer central Jail last month on parole, but the authorities lost his track at a… 9 minutes ago

