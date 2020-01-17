Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
U.S. President Donald Trump hosted the national champion Louisiana State University Tigers football team at the White House on Friday and briefly mentioned the impeachment proceedings at the event, joking "they're trying to impeach the son of a b****!"
Trump, whose impeachment trial begins next week, invited LSU players to see the oval office, adding: "We'll take pictures behind the resolute desk.

It's been there a long time, a lot of presidents - some good, some not so good.

But you got a good one now, even though they're trying to impeach the son of a b****, can you believe that?"



