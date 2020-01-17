Gov. Lee Plans to Sign Anti-LGBT Adoption Bill p1

Global  

Gov. Lee Plans to Sign Anti-LGBT Adoption Bill

Tennessee Gov.

Bill Lee has announced that he'll sign into law a measure that would assure continued taxpayer funding of faith-based foster care and adoption agencies even if they exclude LGBT families and others based on religious beliefs.

Chris Sanders of the Tennessee Equality Project joined Ben Hall on OpenLine to discuss the ramifications of this bill when signed into law.
