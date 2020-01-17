Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Joseph Goebbels quote controversy: Brazil culture chief Roberto Alvim sparks anger in video

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Joseph Goebbels quote controversy: Brazil culture chief Roberto Alvim sparks anger in video

Joseph Goebbels quote controversy: Brazil culture chief Roberto Alvim sparks anger in video

Joseph Goebbels quote controversy: Brazil culture chief Roberto Alvim sparks anger in video
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Josef Goebbels quote controversy: Brazil culture chief Roberto Alvim sparks outrage in video

1
euronews - Published

Brazil's culture minister fired after paraphrasing quote by Nazi propaganda chief Goebbels

Brazil's Culture Secretary Roberto Alvim was fired Friday after posting a video that strongly...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaDeutsche WelleHaaretzFrance 24



You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlexandreCruz

Alexandre ex machina RT @euronews: Joseph Goebbels. Not the smartest choice of reference for a television address. https://t.co/uxbh7nPGrk https://t.co/za8smrp… 4 minutes ago

euronews

euronews Joseph Goebbels. Not the smartest choice of reference for a television address. https://t.co/uxbh7nPGrk https://t.co/za8smrpRzs 9 minutes ago

emrs08

Erika RT @euronews: Joseph Goebbels. Not the smartest choice of reference for a television address. https://t.co/fi1VPz1si8 22 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Joseph Goebbels quote controversy: Brazil culture chief Roberto Alvim sparks anger in video: https://t.co/25sHy1GlOH #JosephGoebbels 51 minutes ago

FdnNkl

Faidon Joseph Goebbels. Not the smartest choice of reference for a television address. https://t.co/VSv9cmAsFi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.