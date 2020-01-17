Global  

BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan'

BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan' The K-Pop superstars previously announced that they will be releasing their next album on Feb.

21.

They've given fans a taste of what's to come with the new song.

The new track, which follows the Suga-led interlude, "Shadow," is accompanied by an art film performed by MN Dance Company.

According to a press release, the track is about BTS facing "the shadows they had once hidden." Via press release Via press release 'Map of the Soul: 7' is the fourth studio album for the "Boy With Luv" hitmakers.

It follows their 2019 chart-topping EP, 'Map of the Soul: Persona.'
Recent related news from verified sources

Here's When BTS Will Perform 'Black Swan' For the First Time

BTS will be performing their new single “Black Swan” for the first time on The Late Late Show...
Billboard.com - Published

BTS Drops New Song 'Black Swan' + Haunting Music Video

BTS has released their first new song of 2020! The new track “Black Swan” is one of the K-Pop...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •ContactMusicNPR



Recent related videos from verified sources

BTS drop new single Black Swan [Video]BTS drop new single Black Swan

BTS have released 'Black Swan' from their hotly-anticipated fourth studio album 'Map of the Soul: 7'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:16Published

