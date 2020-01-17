BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan'

BTS Drops New Single 'Black Swan' The K-Pop superstars previously announced that they will be releasing their next album on Feb.

21.

They've given fans a taste of what's to come with the new song.

The new track, which follows the Suga-led interlude, "Shadow," is accompanied by an art film performed by MN Dance Company.

According to a press release, the track is about BTS facing "the shadows they had once hidden." Via press release Via press release 'Map of the Soul: 7' is the fourth studio album for the "Boy With Luv" hitmakers.

It follows their 2019 chart-topping EP, 'Map of the Soul: Persona.'