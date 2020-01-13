Global  

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday.

Recording Academy, via statement Recording Academy, via statement Dugan, who was hired just six months ago, became the first woman to lead the Academy.

Dugan was previously the CEO of Bono's (RED) organization.

Recording Academy Board Chair Harvey Mason Jr. will serve as interim president and CEO of the academy.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Jan.

26.
