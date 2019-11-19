Netflix to Spend $17 Billion on Content in 2020

Netflix to Spend $17 Billion on Content in 2020 According to a forecast by Wall Street firm BMO Capital Markets, the streaming service will invest around $17.3 billion.

According to BMO, Netflix's new budget will largely focus on originals.

This year's projection is an increase from $15.3 billion spent in 2019.

The brand's spending will reportedly top $26 billion by 2028.

Despite the rise of competing streaming services, Netflix has maintained steady subscriber growth.

BMO Analyst Dan Salmon, via 'Variety' In 2019, Netflix debuted a record of 802 hours of original programming and landed 24 Academy Awards nominations.