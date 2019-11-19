Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Netflix to Spend $17 Billion on Content in 2020

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Netflix to Spend $17 Billion on Content in 2020

Netflix to Spend $17 Billion on Content in 2020

Netflix to Spend $17 Billion on Content in 2020 According to a forecast by Wall Street firm BMO Capital Markets, the streaming service will invest around $17.3 billion.

According to BMO, Netflix's new budget will largely focus on originals.

This year's projection is an increase from $15.3 billion spent in 2019.

The brand's spending will reportedly top $26 billion by 2028.

Despite the rise of competing streaming services, Netflix has maintained steady subscriber growth.

BMO Analyst Dan Salmon, via 'Variety' In 2019, Netflix debuted a record of 802 hours of original programming and landed 24 Academy Awards nominations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Netflix Expected to Spend $17 Billion on Content This Year

Netflix Expected to Spend $17 Billion on Content This YearNetflix isn’t slowing down. The world’s biggest streaming service is projected to spend $17.3...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just JaredDaily Caller



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Here's Why Disney+ May Not Be Such a Huge Threat to Netflix After All [Video]Here's Why Disney+ May Not Be Such a Huge Threat to Netflix After All

With the recent launches of Apple TV+ from Apple and Disney's Disney+, some are worried about the potential threat these new entrants pose to Netflix . And while that may be a legitimate concern,..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.