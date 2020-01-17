Global  

Tesla Sudden Acceleration Allegations Being Reviewed by U.S. Government

Tesla is under investigation in the U.S. over claims that its electric vehicles can unexpectedly accelerate on their own.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
US agency examining Tesla unintended acceleration complaint

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government's auto safety agency is looking into allegations that all three...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Tesla cars are accelerating without warning, prompting government scrutiny

Tesla cars are accelerating without warning, prompting government scrutinyIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said...
The Verge - Published


