Fitbit beats Apple with blood oxygen tech Fitbit has beat Apple to adding a blood oxygen monitoring feature to their devices.

The firm's Ionic, Charge 3 and other Versa fitness tracks now have the brand new health tool which studies SpO2 levels.

TizenHelp reports that Fitbit added graphs which show the difference in oxygen levels from when someone went to sleep and when they wake up.

The Apple Watch was reported in 2015 to have the feature, but it has laid idol on their devices ever since.

The SpO2 sensor can also help detect other sleep-releated issues such as sleep apnea.

Meanwhile, in November it was confirmed that Google was buying Fitbit for £1.6 billion.