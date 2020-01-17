Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Woman Found Dead In Basement Identified As Erin Schweikert

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
Woman Found Dead In Basement Identified As Erin SchweikertThe 18-year-old had been reported missing from South Lee Street.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Woman Found Dead In Basement Identified As Erin Schweikert

WE ARE LIVE IN CENTER CITY DANKOOB FOR CBS-3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS".DAN, THANK YOU.WE NOW KNOW IDENTITY OFTHE WITH MAN FOUND DEAD IN THEBASEMENT OF THE HOME IN SOUTHPHILADELPHIA, SHE'S 18YEAR-OLD ERIN SCHWEIKER.SHE HAD BEEN REPORTED MISSINGFROM SOUTHERLY STREET INNOVEMBER.THERE WERE NO APPARENT SIGNS




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.