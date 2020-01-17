Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

President Donald Trump Getting Impeachment Defense Team In Place

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
President Donald Trump Getting Impeachment Defense Team In Place

President Donald Trump Getting Impeachment Defense Team In Place

President Donald Trump added two high-profile attorneys to his impeachment defense team, but before opening statements can start, Senators must finalize the rules; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Alan Dershowitz Distances Himself From Trump Legal Team: ‘I’m Not a Full-Fledged Member’

Alan Dershowitz clarified his role on President Donald Trump’s legal defense team in an interview...
Mediaite - Published

Prominent lawyers Starr, Dershowitz join Trump impeachment team

Former independent counsel Ken Starr, who paved the way for the impeachment of Democratic President...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comJapan TodayReuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Last Time A President Was Impeached [Video]The Last Time A President Was Impeached

Donald Trump is the third president to be impeached. It’s been 21 years since the last presidential impeachment. Here’s a breakdown of what happened last time.

Credit: Esquire     Duration: 03:16Published

House Speaker Pelosi Visits San Francisco After Articles Of Impeachment Sent To Senate [Video]House Speaker Pelosi Visits San Francisco After Articles Of Impeachment Sent To Senate

Jackie Ward reports on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talking about impeachment process during visit to San Francisco (1-17-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.