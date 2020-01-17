Global  

Bloomberg unveils climate plan for cleaner cars

Bloomberg unveils climate plan for cleaner cars

Bloomberg unveils climate plan for cleaner cars

Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg outlined a plan Friday to slash greenhouse gas emissions from transportation by making electric vehicles accessible to even low-income families and improving access to public transit.

Freddie Joyner has more.
Michael Bloomberg outlines plans for cleaner buildings, cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg would push for all...
Seattle Times - Published


