Gerrard 'bored' watching Rangers now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:58s - Published Gerrard 'bored' watching Rangers Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits he was 'bored' by his team's performance in their 2-0 Scottish FA Cup win against Stranraer. 0

Tweets about this Andy Newport RT @PAdugout: “The priority was to get into the next round, so I’m pleased about that. “Outside of that, I feel pretty flat. For large per… 2 minutes ago PA Dugout “The priority was to get into the next round, so I’m pleased about that. “Outside of that, I feel pretty flat. For… https://t.co/tNRkSF03Gk 3 minutes ago Stuart Jock McKenzie RT @ClydeSSB: Steven Gerrard on tonight's performance v Stranraer: "The priority was to get in the hat for the next round. So I'm pleased a… 53 minutes ago