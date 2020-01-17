Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gerrard 'bored' watching Rangers

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Gerrard 'bored' watching Rangers

Gerrard 'bored' watching Rangers

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits he was 'bored' by his team's performance in their 2-0 Scottish FA Cup win against Stranraer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndyNewportPA

Andy Newport RT @PAdugout: “The priority was to get into the next round, so I’m pleased about that. “Outside of that, I feel pretty flat. For large per… 2 minutes ago

PAdugout

PA Dugout “The priority was to get into the next round, so I’m pleased about that. “Outside of that, I feel pretty flat. For… https://t.co/tNRkSF03Gk 3 minutes ago

Jock_Rangers

Stuart Jock McKenzie RT @ClydeSSB: Steven Gerrard on tonight's performance v Stranraer: "The priority was to get in the hat for the next round. So I'm pleased a… 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.