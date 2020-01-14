Global  

Former Congressman Chris Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison

Collins appeared before United States District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan Friday afternoon, he was sentenced to 26 months in prison concurrently on two different charges, one year supervised release and a $200,000 fine.
