While some work through the blizzard others get to play in the snowfall like this little pup



Tweets about this XRSI RT @misslivirose: I haven't done a #FF in a while but I want to recommend folks go follow @KavyaPearlman. Kavya's work (in general and thro… 5 minutes ago Mr. Toast While waiting to get on the bus with real hardware, Altirra installed. DOS2.5 in an XL profile. I want to learn bas… https://t.co/iw1wuektLu 10 minutes ago Liv I haven't done a #FF in a while but I want to recommend folks go follow @KavyaPearlman. Kavya's work (in general an… https://t.co/yqvSSSwlxh 2 hours ago Brr Their Emails! @kimmurphy100 I didn't want to open that article while at work, so I will admit to the flaw of judging it based on… https://t.co/C936Uj9Z4H 3 hours ago Jocelyn Moore @OldEnglishSoul @davidmweissman @wellthom @realDonaldTrump She’s conflating people w/ ADHD w/ those who don’t do th… https://t.co/MCmHC3GE4X 3 hours ago Brian McLean RT @Jefferson_PUD: **Power Outage Ludlow and South** A car vs. pole accident on Beaver Valley Rd has led to approx. 2000 w/o power. Crews a… 3 hours ago Jefferson PUD **Power Outage Ludlow and South** A car vs. pole accident on Beaver Valley Rd has led to approx. 2000 w/o power. Cr… https://t.co/EeIOXpjt1N 3 hours ago openheartmachine @OttawaPolice Example. At Coventry and Vanier Jan 16 (about 11:30 AM ) police were out directing traffic while work… https://t.co/nPsjbfJGF0 4 hours ago