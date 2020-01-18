My identity is a superpower -- not an obstacle | America Ferrera

Hollywood needs to stop resisting what the world actually looks like, says actor, director and activist America Ferrera.

Tracing the contours of her career, she calls for more authentic representation of different cultures in media -- and a shift in how we tell our stories.

"Presence creates possibility," she says.

"Who we see thriving in the world teaches us how to see ourselves, how to think about our own value, how to dream about our futures."