Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > My identity is a superpower -- not an obstacle | America Ferrera

My identity is a superpower -- not an obstacle | America Ferrera

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 14:02s - Published < > Embed
My identity is a superpower -- not an obstacle | America Ferrera

My identity is a superpower -- not an obstacle | America Ferrera

Hollywood needs to stop resisting what the world actually looks like, says actor, director and activist America Ferrera.

Tracing the contours of her career, she calls for more authentic representation of different cultures in media -- and a shift in how we tell our stories.

"Presence creates possibility," she says.

"Who we see thriving in the world teaches us how to see ourselves, how to think about our own value, how to dream about our futures."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChrisSurano

🇨🇦🌟 The Redneck Intellect 🌟🇺🇸 @Darrell31178022 @Lumberist @motoluvr I can understand the sentiment ,I truly do. But a United Canada will always b… https://t.co/vUgSnCrL1l 1 hour ago

sebjob10

sebjob @charles_watts Fighting against superpower that's how it goes. The future of football. Guys far inferior fighting a… https://t.co/mLFJSywLqe 2 hours ago

and_kell

Andrea @Just4TheCause @drfixus Dr. Fixus thinks people with autism go on to be ophthalmologists, teachers & engineers. 🙄… https://t.co/WwodO46AeK 3 hours ago

eights_and

AcesAndEights @Boudiccea3 @SeanCordicon The Bible isn't the fully revealed story. It's the essentials. The Bible also says Jesus… https://t.co/ahrh6X6DIu 1 day ago

E_Megas

セイ！ザ メガス！ What superpower drawback would _you_ rather have: a curse that will turn you into a misshapen animal if anyone lear… https://t.co/v4uSgNG7ro 2 days ago

etuinteriors

e tu interiors My identity is a superpower -- not an obstacle | America Ferrera https://t.co/DJXJ6QWnvT via @YouTube 2 days ago

arcadialux2

On Her Majesty's Req "My identity is not my obstacle. My identity is my superpower. Because the truth is, I am what the world looks like… https://t.co/f3obDEGk7t 3 days ago

charlenedraws

Charlene Chua RT @RubinPingk: Prompt # 4: If you had to create a new identity, what would your new name be? Alt: If you could have any superpower, what… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.