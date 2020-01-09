Check out the view from the front door of this Newfoundland home 59 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 00:36s - Published Check out the view from the front door of this Newfoundland home The snow is piling up on the front of this door in Mount Pearl, Newfoundland and Labrador. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Marchi Element: The $3 Million RV | RIDICULOUS RIDES SAY HELLO to the world’s most expensive mobile home vehicle – which has a whopping $3 million valuation. The ‘Marchi Element’ RV has been created to hit the open road for an adventure, without.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:48Published 1 week ago