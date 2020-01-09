Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Check out the view from the front door of this Newfoundland home

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Check out the view from the front door of this Newfoundland home

Check out the view from the front door of this Newfoundland home

The snow is piling up on the front of this door in Mount Pearl, Newfoundland and Labrador.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Marchi Element: The $3 Million RV | RIDICULOUS RIDES [Video]Marchi Element: The $3 Million RV | RIDICULOUS RIDES

SAY HELLO to the world’s most expensive mobile home vehicle – which has a whopping $3 million valuation. The ‘Marchi Element’ RV has been created to hit the open road for an adventure, without..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.