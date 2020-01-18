Watch: Saif Ali Khan promotes upcoming film ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ in Juhu

The actor is on a promotional spree.

The movie stars Saif in a lead role along with Tabu.

The actor was promoting his upcoming movie Jawaani Jaaneman.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted in Juhu on Friday.

After delivering a praise-worthy performance in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', Saif Ali Khan is all...

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he didn't want daughter and actor Sara Ali Khan to star in his upcoming...