House Democrats Release More Materials From Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas

House Democrats on Friday released more material from indicted businessman Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who helped him in his pressure campaign against Ukraine.

The new photographs, documents, audio clips and text exchanges shed additional light on the claims that Parnas has made about his interactions with figures close to President Trump, as well as with a key staffer of the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes.