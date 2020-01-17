Global  

Trump Complains About Impeachment To LSU

Trump Complains About Impeachment To LSU

Trump Complains About Impeachment To LSU

President Donald Trump invited the Louisiana State University football team to the White House According to Business Insider, Trump complained to the national championships about being impeached.

The president then expressed disbelief over quarterback Joe Burrow crying when he won the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

Burrow spoke at the White House award ceremony and mentioned the poverty his community in Ohio faces.
Trump Complains About Impeachment To LSU

President Donald Trump mixes politics with LSU football talk during White House ceremony: 'Trying to impeach the son of a bitch'

President Donald Trump welcomed the champion LSU football team to the White House, where he included...
'They're Trying to Impeach the Son of a B*tch!': Trump Riffs on Upcoming Trial During WH Ceremony Honoring LSU

During a convivial ceremony at the White House honoring the college football national champion LSU...
Rep. Crow is the first Coloradan ever asked to serve as an impeachment manager

A Colorado lawmaker has never been asked to play the role of impeachment manager before, solidifying Rep. Jason Crow's place in history. He sat down with Denver7's Meghan Lopez Friday to talk about..

President Trump arrives for fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago

Just one day after his historic impeachment trial started, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Palm Beach International Airport Friday evening to spend the weekend at his..

