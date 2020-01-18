Global  

J&K: Voice calls and SMS restored for prepaid mobile connections | Oneindia News

J&K: VOICE CALLS & SMS RESTORED FOR PREPAID MOBILE CONNECTIONS, DELHI COURT ASKS POLICE TO VERIFY BHIM ARMY CHIEF'S DELHI OFFICE, SANJAY RAUT KICKS UP FRESH ROW OVER SAVARKAR, SC TO HEAR NIRBHAYA CONVICT'S PLEA ON JAN 20th, NIRBHAYA'S PARENTS SLAM INDIRA JAISING, TWIN UP HORRORS: BURNT BODY FOUND TIED TO COT, ANOTHER DOUSED WITH ACID AND OTHER NEWS
Tweets about this

AndrewW66619812

Andy_Weeble_Weaver⚫🕯️🌍#XR#Green#GTTO RT @SputnikInt: Prepaid SMS, voice calls, and 2G mobile services to be restored in #JammuAndKashmir - official https://t.co/KPbTiMjYrZ 15 seconds ago

Naman_ifs

Naman Upadhyaya J&K: SMS, voice calls restored on prepaid mobile phones across UT https://t.co/o6Rlwp9b0N 30 seconds ago

SputnikInt

Sputnik Prepaid SMS, voice calls, and 2G mobile services to be restored in #JammuAndKashmir - official https://t.co/KPbTiMjYrZ 3 minutes ago

Shahzebalvi4

รɦαɦƶεɓ αℓѵเ RT @apnnewsindia: Voice calls and SMS facilities have been restored on prepaid mobile connections across Jammu and #Kashmir today. https:/… 25 minutes ago

apnnewsindia

APN NEWS Voice calls and SMS facilities have been restored on prepaid mobile connections across Jammu and #Kashmir today. https://t.co/rnoHZOavGl 26 minutes ago

fat_no2

mohna @KashmiriZeema There is a full normalcy in #Kashmir now. This is proof https://t.co/q7TQNKwFm1 30 minutes ago

Tejas_K87

Jonny bravo Lol, this is a joke, access only to govt sites that to for authorised ppl, not for common ppl. This is just unethic… https://t.co/T2MY4SdDVv 33 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across J&K https://t.co/d8HJ9maT2k 39 minutes ago

