Rebel Wilson Gets Fit With Australian Trainer

Business Insider reports that Rebel Wilson has enlisted a top Australian personal trainer to help her meet her 2020 fitness goals.

On January 2, the actor declared that 2020 would be her "year of health." She posted "...Deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays..." The Bridesmaids actress is training at Soma Collection, a luxury gym in Sydney.

Her trainer, Jono Castano, also known as the "Transformation Trainer," posted pictures of Wilson on Instagram, looking slimmer.

His caption included, "Friday vibes but @rebelwilson has been putting in the yards 7 days a week!

Proud of you gurl!" In her Instagram post, Wilson also asked followers if they would join her in making positive changes this year.
Rebel Wilson shares weight loss transformation

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 18 (ANI): Australian actor Rebel Wilson, who has been working hard on her...
