Most Affordable Cities To Find Top Tech Jobs

Programmers, developers, and software engineers no longer have to live in large, expensive tech hubs in order to find work.

A new study from coding boot camp, Coding Dojo, reveals the 10 most affordable cities that are bubbling with tech jobs and opportunities nationwide.

They include: 1.

Vallejo, California: Close to the San Francisco Bay Area, the city is small, housing just 125,000 people.

2.

Huntsville, Alabama: Ranked as the most affordable city for developers to live, with a $858 monthly rent.

3.

Minneapolis, Minnesota: The city offers training and scholarships to low-income job seekers interested in tech.

4.

Newark, New Jersey: Close to New York, it's also home to audio industry giant Audible, and smaller startups.
