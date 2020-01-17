Global  

Five Celebrities Who Hate Social Media

Five Celebrities Who Hate Social Media

1.

Amy Poehler said she avoids social media because she gets her feelings hurt.

2.

Tina Fey once said: “Why would I give my jokes away for free?” 3.

Benedict Cumberbatch said he finds it “very toxic.” 4.

Kate Winslet calls it “”the single most damaging place for a young woman to spend her time.” 5.

Scarlett Johansson said: "I’d rather that people had less access to my personal life.
