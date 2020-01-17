Five Celebrities Who Hate Social Media

Amy Poehler said she avoids social media because she gets her feelings hurt.

Tina Fey once said: “Why would I give my jokes away for free?” 3.

Benedict Cumberbatch said he finds it “very toxic.” 4.

Kate Winslet calls it “”the single most damaging place for a young woman to spend her time.” 5.

Scarlett Johansson said: "I’d rather that people had less access to my personal life.