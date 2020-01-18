Global  

Moyes: CB's were tougher in my day

West Ham manager David Moyes says he was disappointed that his side missed key opportunities in their 1-1 draw with Everton and he also commented on the incident between Mason Holgate and Albian Ajeti.
