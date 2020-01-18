Storms douse some of Australia's bushfire-hit areas on January 18, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:11s - Published Storms douse some of Australia's bushfire-hit areas Parts of Australia's east coast were hit by severe storms on Saturday, dousing some of the bushfires that have devastated the region for months but causing road closures and flash flooding. Lauren Anthony reports. 0

