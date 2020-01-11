Global  

Fans Urge Rihanna To Release New Music After Finding Out She's Single

After three years, Rihanna and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel broke up.

While they kept the relationship private, Rihanna did admit that it was going well to Vogue.

According to Business Insider, fans hope the breakup will push her to release her ninth album.

In December 2019, the musician released a video saying she recorded her album but didn’t want to release it.

While many fans took to Twitter to urge her to release music, others sent her words of support.
