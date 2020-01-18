Global  

Chancellor: Brexit won't benefit all businesses

Sajid Javid has told businesses there will not be alignment with EU rules after Brexit and urged them to "adjust" to the new reality
Sajid Javid admits some businesses will be hit by Brexit as he warns firms there will be 'no alignment' with EU

'There will be an impact on business one way or the other, some will benefit, some won't,' says the...
Independent - Published


