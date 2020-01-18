Ovi makes history, climbs up ladder with hat trick against Islanders 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:41s - Published Ovi makes history, climbs up ladder with hat trick against Islanders Alex Ovechkin scores goals Nos. 690 and 691 to pass Mario Lemieux for 10th on the NHL's all-time goals list, and completes the hat trick with No. 692 to tie Steve Yzerman at 9th 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Kukla's Korner Ovi makes history, climbs up ladder with hat trick against Islanders https://t.co/EQAsjbacux via @YouTube 1 hour ago