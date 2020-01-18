Global  

Ovi makes history, climbs up ladder with hat trick against Islanders

Alex Ovechkin scores goals Nos.

690 and 691 to pass Mario Lemieux for 10th on the NHL's all-time goals list, and completes the hat trick with No.

692 to tie Steve Yzerman at 9th
