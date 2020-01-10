Global  

Iran to send black box of plane it shot down to Ukraine

Iran to send black box of plane it shot down to Ukraine

Iran to send black box of plane it shot down to Ukraine

Iran initially denied shooting down the Ukrainian International Airlines plane, this month.

176 people were killed.

Ukraine asks Iran to return black boxes from crashed plane

Ukraine's prosecutor's office and security service have asked Iranian authorities to give Kiev black...
Reuters - Published


Iran wants to handle black box data after plane crash blamed on missile

Iran said on Friday it wanted to download black box recordings itself from a Ukrainian airliner that...
Reuters India - Published



HumanRightsPath

Human Rights Path RT @SoStarIranPost: Iran says they will send black box recorders to Ukraine for further analysis after killing 176 people when they acciden… 4 seconds ago

VOP_Today

VOP Today News Agency: Iran will send the black boxes of the stricken plane to Ukraine https://t.co/cEqHDykGp8 https://t.co/DCEBW6Dasf 3 minutes ago

nertiqatja

Nerti U. Qatja Agency: Iran will send the black boxes of the stricken plane to Ukraine https://t.co/WqlwwvPpiN https://t.co/z9k58KJc7I 3 minutes ago

o_newsroom

Observatory Newsroom Agency: Iran will send the black boxes of the stricken plane to Ukraine https://t.co/CE4q5x9SOx https://t.co/4lRNK9jzoa 3 minutes ago

mom_lolas

LolasMom RT @karolcummins: Iran will send downed plane's black boxes to Ukraine - CNN https://t.co/xu3xuEIjyd 7 minutes ago

Arc_Light666

ARC LIGHT 🇬🇧 RT @DDIndialive: Iran agrees to send black boxes of downed plane to Ukraine.The plane was shot down by Iranian military this month killin… 12 minutes ago

rislanmuhammad

Muhammad Resslan RT @AJEnglish: Iran agrees to send flight recorder of shot down plane to Ukraine https://t.co/a53Ot7GTP2 https://t.co/XVT1IidTGQ 13 minutes ago

Aleins19051201

Aleins19051201 RT @cnnbrk: Iran will send the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that its military accidentally shot down this month to Ukraine for analy… 15 minutes ago


Iran To Send Black Box Of Plane It Shot Down To Ukraine [Video]Iran To Send Black Box Of Plane It Shot Down To Ukraine

Iran initially denied shooting down the Ukrainian International Airlines plane, this month. 176 people were killed. However, it admitted a week ago that its military had mistakenly downed the aircraft...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Iran will send black boxes of downed plane to Ukraine [Video]Iran will send black boxes of downed plane to Ukraine

Iran is sending to Ukraine the black boxes of the Ukrainian passenger plane that its military accidentally shot down this month, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:23Published

