Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ted Lieu Tells Devin Nunes Off After He Threatens Lawsuit

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Ted Lieu Tells Devin Nunes Off After He Threatens Lawsuit

Ted Lieu Tells Devin Nunes Off After He Threatens Lawsuit

Democratic Rep.

Ted Lieu and Republican Rep.

Devin Nunes began to argue with one another.

According to CNN, Lieu accused Nunes of conspiring with Lev Parnas.

Soon after, Nunes’ lawyer threatened legal action if Lieu didn’t apologize.

The letter read: &quot;Your poisonous lack of civility infects, corrodes and degrades American society.” Lieu then responded, saying he welcomes a lawsuit but also told him to take the letter and “shove it.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

buckner_e

EBuckner⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Destiny3650: Ted Lieu is not smart enough to understand he’s getting sued! — Devin Nunes Threatens to Sue Ted Lieu for Slanderous Lev P… 25 seconds ago

JedMaga

JED-MAGA RT @gatewaypundit: Devin Nunes Threatens to Sue Ted Lieu for Slanderous Lev Parnas Allegations - Lieu Tells Nunes to "Shove It" https://t.c… 1 minute ago

0ffTheGriddle

Off the Griddle RT @CNNPolitics: Rep. Ted Lieu tells Rep. Devin Nunes to "shove it" after Republican colleague threatens lawsuit https://t.co/pjRCvkpYhx ht… 1 minute ago

absolutelyMKH

OfficalMKH RT @RWPUSA: Good response. ⁦@DevinNunes⁩ can take that lawsuit and ... Ted Lieu tells Devin Nunes to 'shove it' after Republican colleague… 2 minutes ago

yportbill

YPORTBILL Devin Nunes Threatens to Sue Ted Lieu for Slanderous Lev Parnas Allegations - Lieu Tells Nunes to "Shove It"… https://t.co/UJoG4Wnzfp 2 minutes ago

flashback1947

JJF47 RT @BlueSt0rmRising: Ted Lieu tells Devin Nunes to 'shove it' after Republican colleague threatens lawsuit https://t.co/4weKEiVOm5 2 minutes ago

ValofNY

Sasha Waste RT @BrianM13912759: Ted Lieu tells Devin Nunes to 'shove it' after Republican colleague threatens lawsuit 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆 https://t.co/q3AIb… 3 minutes ago

AnnaSmi16083663

Anna Smith Ted Lieu tells Devin Nunes to 'shove it' after Republican colleague threatens lawsuit https://t.co/0MX6owFpsd 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.