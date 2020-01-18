Ted Lieu Tells Devin Nunes Off After He Threatens Lawsuit 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published Ted Lieu Tells Devin Nunes Off After He Threatens Lawsuit Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu and Republican Rep. Devin Nunes began to argue with one another. According to CNN, Lieu accused Nunes of conspiring with Lev Parnas. Soon after, Nunes’ lawyer threatened legal action if Lieu didn’t apologize. The letter read: "Your poisonous lack of civility infects, corrodes and degrades American society.” Lieu then responded, saying he welcomes a lawsuit but also told him to take the letter and “shove it.” 0

