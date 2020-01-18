Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Harry and Meghan: Royal Highnesses no more

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Harry and Meghan: Royal Highnesses no more

Harry and Meghan: Royal Highnesses no more

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy, will forgo public funds and will repay money spent on refurbishing their cottage west of London as they embark on an independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Harry and Meghan: Royal Highnesses no more

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family, and will be stripped of their ‘Royal Highness’ titles.

That’s according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday… which comes after the couple announced a jaw-dropping decision earlier this month to step back from royal duties, spend more time in North America, while also becoming financially independent.

The palace said: “They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.” And - the couple will repay money spent on the refurbishment of their cottage at Windsor, west of London.

The changes will take effect this spring.

In recent days, Queen Elizabeth and her family have been working out with officials how this ‘stepping back’ - one that sent shockwaves across the UK - will work in practice for Harry and Meghan.

In a statement Saturday, the Queen wrote: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.” The queen added that she was "particularly proud" of how quickly Meghan became one of the family.

Even though Harry and Meghan will no longer use their ‘Royal Highness’ titles - Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But, it was not immediately clear whether the couple could continue to use the "Sussex Royal" title for their website and branding.

A royal source said that while Harry and Meghan will no longer receive public funding, Harry's father Prince Charles, will continue to offer private financial support.



Recent related news from verified sources

Harry, Meghan to quit royal jobs, give up 'highness' titles

Goodbye, your royal highnesses. Hello, life as — almost — ordinary civilians. Prince Harry and...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •SBSSifyUSATODAY.comCBS News


‘Royal Highnesses’ no more: Britain’s Harry and Meghan to give up titles

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have agreed to give up their royal titles and stop...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Royal experts give their take Megxit [Video]Royal experts give their take Megxit

Four royal commentators have spoken to Sky News about Harry and Meghan dropping their HRH titles and what it means for the royals.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:00Published

Queen Elizabeth weighs in on Harry and Meghan's future [Video]Queen Elizabeth weighs in on Harry and Meghan's future

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.