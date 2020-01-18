Harry and Meghan: Royal Highnesses no more

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family, and will be stripped of their ‘Royal Highness’ titles.

That’s according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday… which comes after the couple announced a jaw-dropping decision earlier this month to step back from royal duties, spend more time in North America, while also becoming financially independent.

The palace said: “They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.” And - the couple will repay money spent on the refurbishment of their cottage at Windsor, west of London.

The changes will take effect this spring.

In recent days, Queen Elizabeth and her family have been working out with officials how this ‘stepping back’ - one that sent shockwaves across the UK - will work in practice for Harry and Meghan.

In a statement Saturday, the Queen wrote: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.” The queen added that she was "particularly proud" of how quickly Meghan became one of the family.

Even though Harry and Meghan will no longer use their ‘Royal Highness’ titles - Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But, it was not immediately clear whether the couple could continue to use the "Sussex Royal" title for their website and branding.

A royal source said that while Harry and Meghan will no longer receive public funding, Harry's father Prince Charles, will continue to offer private financial support.