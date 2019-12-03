Tragedy At Tahoe now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:55s - Published Tragedy At Tahoe A 34-year-old man was swept away and killed during an avalanche at Alpine Meadows Friday, ahead of the holiday weekend.

