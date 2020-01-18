Newcastle boss Steve Bruce celebrates ‘smash and grab’ win against Chelsea

The Magpies had to withstand a storm at St James’ Park before Hayden, who had started the game in midfield but ended it at right wing-back, struck four minutes into stoppage time to clinch a priceless 1-0 win in the Premier League.

Bruce said: “Smash and grab – is that the right headline?

The one thing that we’ve proven, especially here against the big teams, is that we’re difficult to beat and difficult to play against."