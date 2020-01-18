Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce celebrates ‘smash and grab’ win against Chelsea

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce celebrates ‘smash and grab’ win against Chelsea

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce celebrates ‘smash and grab’ win against Chelsea

The Magpies had to withstand a storm at St James’ Park before Hayden, who had started the game in midfield but ended it at right wing-back, struck four minutes into stoppage time to clinch a priceless 1-0 win in the Premier League.

Bruce said: “Smash and grab – is that the right headline?

The one thing that we’ve proven, especially here against the big teams, is that we’re difficult to beat and difficult to play against."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Steve Bruce delighted with 'smash & grab' win

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says top teams in the Premier League find it "difficult" to play...
BBC Sport - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bruce: Willems injury looks horrendous [Video]Bruce: Willems injury looks horrendous

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce bemoans his luck as Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett become the latest Magpies players to pick up injuries.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published

Gameplan works for Bruce [Video]Gameplan works for Bruce

Steve Bruce said he makes no apologies for setting his side up to be organised and hard to beat as Hayden's stoppage time goal won it for Newcastle .

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.