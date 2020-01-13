Kapil Sibal: States can't oppose CAA, let Cong take charge 'nationally'| OneIndia News
Shirdi bandh today after CM Uddhav's remark on Sai Baba's origins, Kapil Sibal says will be unconstitutional for states to oppose CAA, Congeess wants to lead CAA fight 'nationally', FIR lodged against Shabana Azmi's driver for rash driving, Shabana stable after accident, Trump recounts Soleimani assassination and more news