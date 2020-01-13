Global  

Kapil Sibal: States can't oppose CAA, let Cong take charge 'nationally'| OneIndia News

Shirdi bandh today after CM Uddhav's remark on Sai Baba's origins, Kapil Sibal says will be unconstitutional for states to oppose CAA, Congeess wants to lead CAA fight 'nationally', FIR lodged against Shabana Azmi's driver for rash driving, Shabana stable after accident, Trump recounts Soleimani assassination and more news
Rawlitics47

RawbinHood RT @gops33: Don't get confused. Kapil Sibal said: "If CAA is passed no state can say 'I will not implement it'. It is not possible and is u… 20 minutes ago

gops33

Gopi Shah 🇮🇳 گوپی شاہ Don't get confused. Kapil Sibal said: "If CAA is passed no state can say 'I will not implement it'. It is not possi… https://t.co/ZoJtIu3uck 2 hours ago

xBharatShah

Bharat Shah ❁ RT @Aakar__Patel: This is where rubber will meet road. #NoCAANoNRCNoNPR protest is apolitical and not dependent on opposition. But those st… 12 hours ago

kaushik4india

Kaushik They finally admit that states can’t oppose implementation of #CAA; it would be unconstitutional. Why didn’t they s… https://t.co/gcjOw1JsPS 13 hours ago

Aakar__Patel

Aakar Patel This is where rubber will meet road. #NoCAANoNRCNoNPR protest is apolitical and not dependent on opposition. But th… https://t.co/ZBiuMyY5mh 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘No state can deny implementation of CAA’: Kapil Sibal [Video]‘No state can deny implementation of CAA’: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Jan 18 said that no state can say that it will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:30Published

Watch: Amit Shah dares Congress' Kapil Sibal on 'sky-high' Ram Mandir [Video]Watch: Amit Shah dares Congress' Kapil Sibal on 'sky-high' Ram Mandir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in MP's Jabalpur. Apart from spreading 'awareness' about CAA, Shah raised other issues.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:58Published

