Minnesota State Fair Goers Can Expect $10 M In Upgrades, Including Metal Detectors

Minnesota State Fair Goers Can Expect $10 M In Upgrades, Including Metal Detectors

Minnesota State Fair Goers Can Expect $10 M In Upgrades, Including Metal Detectors

The Minnesota State Fairgrounds will get nearly $10 million in upgrades prior to the 2020 Great Minnesota Get-Together, the fair's board announced Sunday, Katie Steiner reports (0:25).

WCCO 4 News at 5 – January 19, 2020
Minnesota State Fair will add metal detectors this year

The Minnesota State Fair is tightening security at its entrances this year, with plans to steer the...
bizjournals - Published


eeahmae

Leah Hanson @mnstatefair The fairgrounds should be a safe place! Metal detectors are a great step towards keeping fair goers sa… https://t.co/IitcMpC9Oy 4 days ago


