Minnesota State Fair Goers Can Expect $10 M In Upgrades, Including Metal Detectors
Duration: 00:25s
The Minnesota State Fairgrounds will get nearly $10 million in upgrades prior to the 2020 Great Minnesota Get-Together, the fair's board announced Sunday, Katie Steiner reports (0:25).
WCCO 4 News at 5 – January 19, 2020
