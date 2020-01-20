Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Klopp wants his team to maintain focus despite extending lead to 16 points

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Klopp wants his team to maintain focus despite extending lead to 16 points

Klopp wants his team to maintain focus despite extending lead to 16 points

Jurgen Klopp insisted he was not be joining any title-winning parties yet after Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League crown with victory over Manchester United at Anfield.

Goals from Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah gave the Reds a 2-0 victory over their fiercest rivals which puts them 16 points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand.

There were some nervy moments with the score only 1-0 entering the closing stages but, after Salah's added-time breakaway effort, the Kop started to sing about winning the league for the first time this season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Klopp wants his team to maintain focus despite extending lead to 16 points: https://t.co/QSPdszQDHr #PremierLeague 2 days ago

FourFourTwoZA

FourFourTwoSA Jurgen Klopp insisted he was not be joining any title-winning parties yet after @LFC took another step towards the… https://t.co/qMpa0bnrTc 2 days ago

newinformers

RageAgaintsTheWorld Klopp wants his team to maintain focus despite extending lead to 16 points https://t.co/wYs8zpWCQ1 https://t.co/XCujkTQ9jk 2 days ago

Cleansheet

CLEANSHEET 😷🇭🇰😷 Klopp wants his team to maintain focus despite extending lead to 16 points https://t.co/FuLS368kwj https://t.co/djv9kmLe8m 2 days ago

ICTNewsHound

ICT News Hound Klopp wants his team to maintain focus despite extending lead to 16 points #ICTFC #Caley #ICT #FNH https://t.co/wzGzNdeCgF 2 days ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Klopp wants his team to maintain focus despite extending lead to 16 points https://t.co/DOl76Ry2ur https://t.co/6i1UutP5gZ 2 days ago

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 Klopp wants his team to maintain focus despite extending lead to 16 points https://t.co/1RRdwYX4JI https://t.co/eU5Ppgcc7v 2 days ago

ExaminerSport

Irish Examiner Sport Klopp wants his team to maintain focus despite extending lead to 16 points https://t.co/QADyUrcpD5 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.