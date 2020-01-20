Klopp wants his team to maintain focus despite extending lead to 16 points

Jurgen Klopp insisted he was not be joining any title-winning parties yet after Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League crown with victory over Manchester United at Anfield.

Goals from Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah gave the Reds a 2-0 victory over their fiercest rivals which puts them 16 points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand.

There were some nervy moments with the score only 1-0 entering the closing stages but, after Salah's added-time breakaway effort, the Kop started to sing about winning the league for the first time this season.