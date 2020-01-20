Global  

Javed Akhtar' Wife Shabana Azmi BADLY Injured In A Terrible ACCID€NT | Photos Viral

Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway

Javed Akhtar' Wife Shabana Azmi BADLY Injured In A Terrible ACCID€NT | Photos Viral

Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway, Watch the video to know more

Tweets about this

kebeeshopee1

kebeeshopee જાવેદ અખ્તરે ટ્વિટ કરીને જણાવ્યુ હવે કેવી છે શબાના આઝમીની તબિયત | javed akhtar tweeted about health of wife shabana… https://t.co/nlR0uDf31K 1 hour ago

PratibaRaman

Pratiba Raman #ShabanaAzmi well on the road to #recovery. #ShabanaAzmiAccident @AzmiShabana https://t.co/oCsS8ImZZQ 5 hours ago

indiacom

India.com #JavedAkhtar makes a fresh tweet about #ShabanaAzmi's health. The veteran writer reveals that his wife is going to… https://t.co/C6NkE3550s 7 hours ago

dt_next

DT Next #Akhtar said #Azmi is expected to be shifted to a normal room on Thursday. He expressed gratitude to his wife's wel… https://t.co/bz5Y2rSQMs 16 hours ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon. https://t.co/PIspKKs1lQ 19 hours ago

AlamWaquas

Waquas Alam Javed Akhtar gives an update of wife Shabana Azmi's condition, informs 'no serious harm was done' https://t.co/rXxwDAuLiG via @eTimes 2 days ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #JavedAkhtar opens up about #ShabanaAzmi's condition, says 'still in ICU but nothing to worry about'… https://t.co/gGUxVxUtfB 3 days ago

ZoomTV

Zoom TV #JavedAkhtar has shared a health update on wife #ShabanaAzmi https://t.co/O5b9kGi5OW 4 days ago

