Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Shankland already at a big club’

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
‘Shankland already at a big club’

‘Shankland already at a big club’

Lawrence Shankland to Celtic?

Greg Docherty leaving Rangers?

Former Scotland striker Kris Boyd runs through potential moves on Good Morning Transfers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BhoysNews1888

CelticFC News Video: 'Shankland already at a big club' - https://t.co/gPx9VJc4GB #CelticFC #COYBIG #bhoys https://t.co/NOGUFnm8DM 3 days ago

Jimmilaw

lawman @PaulMcG1994 We just signed a striker we don't need a pile up of players at the club.we play one up front and Griff… https://t.co/1FYcUDi8zO 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.