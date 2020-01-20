Tom Hanks Talks 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood', Oscar Nomination

Global  

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
While walking the SAG Awards silver carpet with his wife Rita Wilson, "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood" star Tom Hanks credits the writers and director of the film for shaping his portrayal of beloved children's television icon Fred Rogers.

Plus, he reacts to nabbing his first Oscar nomination in 19 years.
0
