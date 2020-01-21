Slovenian daredevils launch themselves across 80-metre canyon on DIY zipline catapult

This is the heart-pounding footage that shows a troop of daredevils launching themselves across an 80-metre canyon in Trboje, Slovenia, on a gigantic catapult.

After the immense success of DD Squad’s world’s biggest trampoline that landed them on the first page of CNN, Dunking Devils are back with another jaw-dropping stunt.

The world-famous acrobats are off to a skyrocketing start in 2020 as they are seen riding a zipline catapult over an 80-metre canyon.

Their so-called Y Zipline is just the latest in a long line of ingenious ideas that these daredevils have brought to life.