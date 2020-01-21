Global  

Slovenian daredevils launch themselves across 80-metre canyon on DIY zipline catapult

Slovenian daredevils launch themselves across 80-metre canyon on DIY zipline catapult

Slovenian daredevils launch themselves across 80-metre canyon on DIY zipline catapult

This is the heart-pounding footage that shows a troop of daredevils launching themselves across an 80-metre canyon in Trboje, Slovenia, on a gigantic catapult.
Slovenian daredevils launch themselves across 80-metre canyon on DIY zipline catapult

After the immense success of DD Squad’s world’s biggest trampoline that landed them on the first page of CNN, Dunking Devils are back with another jaw-dropping stunt.

The world-famous acrobats are off to a skyrocketing start in 2020 as they are seen riding a zipline catapult over an 80-metre canyon.

Their so-called Y Zipline is just the latest in a long line of ingenious ideas that these daredevils have brought to life.




