Sanders now tied with Biden after Warren dispute

The recent dispute between Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren over whether Sanders said a woman could not be elected president does not seem to be hurting the Vermont Senator with voters..

That's according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Thursday looking at which candidate they would choose for the 2020 Democratic nomination… The online poll shows Sanders, who has been steadily climbing in popularity this year, is NOW TIED with former Vice President Joe Biden among registered Democratic and Independent voters… Sanders and Biden are tied at around 20 percent, Warren at 12 percent, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 9 percent and Pete Buttigieg at 6 percent...in the general election poll.

The poll also shows that support among women -- who are the party's biggest swing voter group - remains unchanged for Sanders and Warren -- with about 15 percent supporting Sanders and 11 percent supporting Warren..

Warren, who is aligned with Sanders on a variety of issues, has accused her Democratic rival of telling her in 2018 that a woman could not be elected president.

Sanders has disputed that claim..

The disagreement intensified this week after a CNN microphone caught Warren telling Sanders he made her out to be a liar at Tuesday's debate in Iowa.

The back-and-forth has had their supporters at odds on social media, with Sanders supporters using the hashtags #NeverWarren and #WarrenIsASnake..

Progressive groups worry that bad blood could push some supporters of either Sanders or Warren to defect to a more moderate candidate like Biden or Buttigieg But the Warren campaign seems to be moving on from the matter..

As both Senators are forced to take time away from the campaign trail as jurors in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump before the first nominating contest in Iowa on February 3rd.