Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mother and sons barely dodge being trampled by rogue bull in south India

Mother and sons barely dodge being trampled by rogue bull in south India

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Mother and sons barely dodge being trampled by rogue bull in south India

Mother and sons barely dodge being trampled by rogue bull in south India

An agitated bull at a farming festival in south India broke loose and leapt over a mother and her sons, barely avoiding injuring them.

The incident happened on 19 January in the region of Siravayal, Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu.

Visuals captured show the bull, tied to a mini truck, suddenly getting agitated and running away directly at the woman and her children, leaping over them while they ducked to avoid it.

According to reports, the village of Siravayal hosts one of the biggest Manjuvirattu and Jallikattu festivals in south India, which sees many bulls being brought out to be tamed, and the family were arriving at the field to watch the event.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.