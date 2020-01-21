Mother and sons barely dodge being trampled by rogue bull in south India

An agitated bull at a farming festival in south India broke loose and leapt over a mother and her sons, barely avoiding injuring them.

The incident happened on 19 January in the region of Siravayal, Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu.

Visuals captured show the bull, tied to a mini truck, suddenly getting agitated and running away directly at the woman and her children, leaping over them while they ducked to avoid it.

According to reports, the village of Siravayal hosts one of the biggest Manjuvirattu and Jallikattu festivals in south India, which sees many bulls being brought out to be tamed, and the family were arriving at the field to watch the event.