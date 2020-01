Free tax prep services in Tulsa and online

MIGHT NOT BE A BURDEN THISYEAR IF YOUR'E EXPECTING AREFUND - IT'S A BIT OF ADIFFERENT STORY IF YOU ENDUP OWING MONEY.EITHER WAY -- 2 WORKS FORYOU'S KATIE KELEHER SHOWS USSEVERAL PLACES AROUND TULSAAND ONLINE WHERE YOU CAN GETHELP TO FILE FOR FREE.GOODWILL TULSA HOLDS THEIRVOLUNTEER INCOME TAXASSISTANCE PROGRAM.STARTING FEBRUARY FIRST,THEY WILL HAVE TAX PREPARERSAT SEVERAL LOCATIONSINCLUDING THE TULSA DREAMCENTER.Y-W-C-A EAST COMMUNITYCENTER... AND GOODWILLINDUSTRIES TULSA FOR CERTAINDAYS OF THE WEEK THROUGH TAXSEASON.

PEOPLE MAKING AHOUSEHOLD INCOME OF56-THOUSAND DOLLARS OR LESSCAN FILE FOR FREE.

IT'SFIRST COME, FIRST SERVE ANDNO APPOINTMENTS ARE NEEDED.IF YOU MAKE UNDER69-THOUSAND DOLLARS AYEAR... AS AN INDIVIDUAL ORTOTAL WHEN FILING JOINTLYTHE IRS OFFERS FREE FILINGOPTIONS... ALTHOUGH EACHPARTNER HAS THEIR OWNELGIBILTY REQUIREMENTS.

FOREXAMPLE..

FOR H AND R BOCKYOU HAVE TO MEET THE INCOMEREQUIREMENT AND BE UNDER THEAGE OF 51... ACTIVE DUTYMILITARY... OR QUALIFIED FORA TAX INCOME CREDIT.

TOHELP SORT THROUGH THIS THEIRS OFFERS A "FREE FILEONLINE LOOK UP TOOL".

YOUCAN PLUG IN YOUR AGE..INCOME..

AND ANSWER A FEWOTHER QUESTIONS TO BEMATCHED WITH THE BEST FILINGOPTION.

IF YOU MAKE MORE THAN69-THOUSAND DOLLARS A YEAR..YOU MAY BE ABLE TO FILE FORFREE THROUGH MY FREE TAXESDOT COM.

ITS A SERVICEOFFERED BY UNITED WAY..THERE IS NOT INCOME LIMITTHIS YEAR ..

BUT ONLY WORKSWITH REGULAR WAGE INCOME.

IFYOU MADE MONEY DRIVING FORUBER OR LYFT..

THOSE FORMSAREN'T INCLUDED.

IF YOU'REIN THE MILITARY..

ACTIVEDUTY..

GUARD OR RESERVE..YOU CAN USE MIL-TAX -- ASERVICE PROVIDED BY THEDEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE.

IT'SPROVIDED FREE..

WITH NOINCOME OR TAX FORMRESTRICTIONS.IF YOU MEET CRITERIA, BUTARE ASKED TO PAY TO FILE,DOUBLE CHECK THE LINK TO THETAX SITE.

MOST OFFER OTHERVERSIONS THAT CAN COST.

